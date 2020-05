May 4 (Reuters) - Firma Oponiarska Debica SA:

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE 509.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS GOT 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS CO-FINANCING FOR EMPLOYEE SALARIES UNDER RELIEF PACKAGE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CARRIES OUT PRODUCTION, SALES AND DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES STAYING IN CONTACT WITH ITS BUSINESS PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)