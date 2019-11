Nov 5 (Reuters) - Evonik Industries AG:

* FIRMENICH - ACQUIRES EVONIK’S CO2 EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DIVISION, STRENGTHENING ITS LEADERSHIP ROLE IN NATURAL FRAGRANCE AND FLAVORING

* FIRMENICH - FINANCIAL CONDITIONS OF THE TRANSACTIONS WITH EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)