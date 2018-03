March 19 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp:

* FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* FIRST ACCEPTANCE - ‍INTENDS TO DEREGISTER ITS STOCK WITH SEC AND BECOME A NON-REPORTING COMPANY UNDER EXCHANGE ACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)