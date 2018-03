March 6 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp:

* FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$0.25​

* FIRST ACCEPTANCE CORP QTRLY ‍PREMIUMS EARNED DECREASED BY $3.5 MILLION, OR 5.1%, TO $65.8 MILLION