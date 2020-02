Feb 13 (Reuters) - First American Financial Corp:

* FIRST AMERICAN AND DOCUTECH ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR FIRST AMERICAN’S ACQUISITION OF DOCUTECH

* FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO FIRST AMERICAN’S EARNINGS IN 2020

* FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL - DOCUTECH’S MANAGEMENT TEAM, INCLUDING CEO AMY BRANDT, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD CO’S OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: