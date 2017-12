Dec 8 (Reuters) - First American Financial Corp:

* FIRST AMERICAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BANK OF AMERICA’S LIEN RELEASE BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND ASSETS

* FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ BANK OF AMERICA‘S LIEN RELEASE BUSINESS AND ITS EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF CO‘S MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS DIVISION​

* FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP - ‍ ACQUISITION WILL INCLUDE AGREEMENT TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LIEN RELEASE SERVICES TO BANK OF AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: