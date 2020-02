Feb 13 (Reuters) - First American Financial Corp:

* FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2019

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $1.7 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AGREES TO ACQUIRE DOCUTECH

* DEAL FOR $350 MILLION ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF MARCH AND BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020