March 15 (Reuters) - First Bancorp:

* FIRST BANCORP ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND INCREASE

* FIRST BANCORP - DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK OF $0.10 PER SHARE

* FIRST BANCORP - $0.10 DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 25% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS DIVIDEND RATE OF $0.08