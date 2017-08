BRIEF-First Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.45

July 25 (Reuters) - First Bancorp

* First Bancorp reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First bancorp - ‍net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $39.9 million, a 26.6% increase from $31.5 million recorded in Q2 of 2016​

* First bancorp - ‍net interest margin for q2 of 2017 was 4.08% compared to 4.21% for Q2 of 2016​

* First bancorp - recorded no provision for loan losses in Q2 of 2017 compared to a total negative provision for loan losses of $0.3 million in Q2 of 2016​