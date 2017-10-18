FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Bank to acquire Delanco Bancorp Inc
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-First Bank to acquire Delanco Bancorp Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - First Bank

* First Bank to acquire Delanco Bancorp Inc

* First Bank - deal for ‍approximately $13.5 million​

* First Bank - ‍merger has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both institutions​​

* First Bank - ‍based upon first bank’s October 17, 2017 closing price of $12.75 per share, transaction is valued at $14.15 per share​

* First Bank - ‍Delanco Bancorp shareholders to get 1.11 shares of co’s common stock per each Delanco common share outstanding in an all-stock exchange​

* First Bank - ‍transaction will be immediately accretive to First Bank EPS; expect minimal dilution to tangible book value​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
