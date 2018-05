May 2 (Reuters) - First Busey Corp:

* FIRST BUSEY CORP - ON APRIL 30, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED NOV 20, 2015 BETWEEN CO, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

* FIRST BUSEY - AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY MADE AVAILABLE TO CO THEREUNDER FROM APRIL 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2Kv1Oxi) Further company coverage: