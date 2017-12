BRIEF-First Busey says Susan Miller Announced Resignation From Deputy CFO, CAO Positions

Dec 4 (Reuters) - First Busey Corp:

* FIRST BUSEY-ON NOV. 29, SUSAN K. MILLER ANNOUNCED HER RESIGNATION FROM HER POSITIONS AS DEPUTY CFO, CAO AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF CO

* FIRST BUSEY CORP - ‍ SUSAN K. MILLER RESIGNATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON DECEMBER 8, 2017​

* FIRST BUSEY-ON NOV 29, CO APPOINTED JENNIFER L. SIMONS TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

* FIRST BUSEY CORP - ‍ JENNIFER L. SIMONS WILL SERVE AS PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 8, 2017 - SEC FILING​