March 13 (Reuters) - First Business Financial Services Inc :

* FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES - ‍ ON MARCH 8, REDEEMED COMMON SHARE PURCHASE RIGHTS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 5, 2008​

* FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - ‍REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE PAID ON APRIL 12, 2018 TO SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING