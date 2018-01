Jan 29 (Reuters) - First Capital Inc:

* FIRST CAPITAL, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FIRST CAPITAL - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED $500,000 FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: