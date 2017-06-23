FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - First Capital Realty Inc

* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures

* First capital realty inc - provided holders of its 4.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due july 31, 2019 notice of redemption

* First capital realty inc - debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at par, plus accrued interest from march 31, 2017

* First capital realty inc - as of date hereof, $51.2 million aggregate principal amount of debentures remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

