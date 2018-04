April 10 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bank:

* FIRST CITIZENS ISSUES CLARIFICATION ON MILWAUKEE AREA GUARANTY BANK BRANCHES

* FIRST CITIZENS BANK SAYS “WE HAVE NO PLANS TO CLOSE THE GUARANTY BANK BROWN DEER BRANCH AT 4000 WEST BROWN DEER ROAD”

* FIRST CITIZENS BANK SAYS "WE HAVE NO PLANS TO CLOSE" THE GUARANTY BANK BAYSHORE BRANCH AT 5610 NORTH BAYSHORE DRIVE IN GLENDALE