BRIEF-First Clinical Outcomes Evaluating Six-Week Dosing Schedule For Merck’S Keytruda Presented At AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

April 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FIRST CLINICAL OUTCOMES EVALUATING SIX-WEEK DOSING SCHEDULE FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) PRESENTED AT AACR VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING I

* MERCK - DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF KEYTRUDA 400 MG EVERY SIX WEEKS (Q6W) COMPARABLE TO APPROVED 200 MG EVERY THREE WEEKS (Q3W) REGIMEN

* MERCK - RESUBMITTED SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATIONS FOR KEYTRUDA Q6W DOSING UNDER REVIEW WITH FDA ACROSS ALL APPROVED ADULT INDICATIONS

* MERCK - INTERIM DATA SHOWED AN OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OF 38.6% (N=17/44) (95% CI, 24.4-54.5) IN PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED KEYTRUDA 400 MG Q6W