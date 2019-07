BRIEF-First Cobalt And Glencore Conclude Term Sheet For Refinery Restart

July 15 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp:

* FIRST COBALT AND GLENCORE CONCLUDE TERM SHEET FOR REFINERY RESTART

* FIRST COBALT - AGREED ON TERM SHEET WITH GLENCORE OUTLINING FRAMEWORK FOR FULLY FUNDED, PHASED APPROACH TO RECOMMISSION FIRST COBALT REFINERY IN ONTARIO

* FIRST COBALT CORP - PHASE 1 ENTAILS A US$5 MILLION LOAN FROM GLENCORE

* FIRST COBALT CORP - TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT UNDER THREE PHASES IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY US$45 MILLION

* FIRST COBALT CORP - PHASE 3 INVOLVES AN EXPANSION OF REFINERY TO A 55 TPD FEED RATE BY 2021