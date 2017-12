BRIEF-First Cobalt Announces $25 Mln Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

Dec 8 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp:

* FIRST COBALT ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* FIRST COBALT CORP - ‍AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF 4.7 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF $1.51 PER FLOW-THROUGH UNIT​

* FIRST COBALT CORP - ALSO AGREED TO BUY ‍AN AGGREGATE OF 16.4 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY AT A PRICE OF $1.10 PER UNIT​

* FIRST COBALT - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT OF CO‘S MINERAL PROPERTIES LOCATED IN ONTARIO, CANADA

* FIRST COBALT - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF UNDERWRITERS TO BUY FLOW-THROUGH UNITS, UNITS OF CO ON A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS​