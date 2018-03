BRIEF-First Cobalt Announces Friendly Acquisition Of U.S. Cobalt

March 14 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp:

* FIRST COBALT ANNOUNCES FRIENDLY ACQUISITION OF US COBALT

* FIRST COBALT CORP - DEAL IMPLIES ‍TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $149.9 MILLION ON A FULLY-DILUTED IN-THE-MONEY BASIS​

* FIRST COBALT - AGREED TO APPOINT A US COBALT NOMINEE TO ITS BOARD EFFECTIVE AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* FIRST COBALT CORP - ‍UPON DEAL COMPLETION , EXISTING FIRST COBALT AND US COBALT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 62.5% AND 37.5% OF COMBINED CO

* FIRST COBALT CORP - ‍ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF FIRST COBALT AND US COBALT​

* FIRST COBALT CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF US COBALT RECOMMENDS THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF TRANSACTION​