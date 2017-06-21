BRIEF-First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with Cobalt One

June 21 (Reuters) - First Cobalt
* First Cobalt proposes friendly merger with cobalt one
* Under proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of outstanding common shares of Cobalt One
* Deal would result in shareholders of Cobalt One holding about 60% of equity in merged entity
* Shareholders of First Cobalt would hold remaining 40% of equity in merged entity
* Proposal delivered suggests Cobalt One to maintain TSXV listing, seek to obtain secondary listing on ASX of chess depositary interests