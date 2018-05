May 7 (Reuters) - First Cobalt Corp:

* LEADING INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRMS ISS AND GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND US COBALT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY FIRST COBALT

