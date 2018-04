BRIEF-First Commonwealth Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.24

April 24 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial Corp :

* FIRST COMMONWEALTH ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 12.5%

* Q1 ADJUSTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORP - DECLARED A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE, WHICH IS PAYABLE ON MAY 18, 2018

* CORP - DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 12.5% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER

* CORP - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FTE) $60.2 MILLION VERSUS $52.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)