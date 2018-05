May 16 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial Corp :

* FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERINGS

* FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MILLION OF ITS 4.875% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028

* FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL- FIRST COMMONWEALTH BANK PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $50 MILLION OF ITS 5.500% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2033