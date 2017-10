Sept 18 (Reuters) - First Credit Finance Group Ltd

* Company has noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume of shares of company recently

* Informed by Sin Kwok Lam that 60.7 million ordinary shares of HK$0.02 each of co held by best year enterprises were sold on market​

* Board confirms that, save as disclosed, it is not aware of any reasons for such price and volume movements