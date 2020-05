May 19 (Reuters) - Fiserv Inc:

* FIRST DATA MERCHANT SERVICES AGREES TO RESOLUTION WITH FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

* SETTLEMENT WITH FTC CALLS FOR PAYMENT OF $40 MILLION TO FTC, WHICH IT WILL USE TO PROVIDE REFUNDS TO CONSUMERS WHO MAY HAVE BEEN HARMED

* AGREED RESOLUTION FOR FIRST DATA MERCHANT SERVICES RELATES TO A SINGLE U.S.-BASED ISO WITHIN WHOLESALE CHANNEL