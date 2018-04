April 16 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* FIRST DATA CORP - FOR Q1, CO WILL RECORD A CUMULATIVE ADJUSTMENT TO RETAINED EARNINGS OF ABOUT $15 MILLION TO APPLY NEW REVENUE STANDARD

* FIRST DATA CORP - ADOPTION OF NEW RETIREMENT STANDARD DID NOT IMPACT COMPANY'S NET INCOME, CONSOLIDATED REVENUE, OR SEGMENT REVENUE Source text (bit.ly/2qCMGF9) Further company coverage: