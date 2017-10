Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Data Corp

* First Data to acquire BluePay

* First Data Corp - deal for ‍$760 million in cash​

* First Data Corp - deal is expected to be modestly accretive in first full year post-closing, before expected synergies​

* First Data - ‍entered definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire bluepay holdings from current owners, including Ta Associates & BluePay management​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: