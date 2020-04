BRIEF-First Derivatives PLC Sees Longer Software Sales Cycles In Near Term

April 9 (Reuters) -

* FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC - TO DATE WE HAVE SEEN NO FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM EFFECTS OF COVID-19.

* FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC - ALL OUR SERVICES DELIVERY IS NOW BEING CONDUCTED REMOTELY

* FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC - IN NEAR-TERM THERE WILL BE A LENGTHENING OF SOFTWARE SALES CYCLES

* FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC - WILL NOT RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020.

* FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC - AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, FD HAD GROSS CASH AVAILABLE TO IT OF £64M. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]