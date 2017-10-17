BRIEF-First Eagle Investment Management agrees to acquire Newstar Financial

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Newstar Financial Inc

* First Eagle Investment Management agrees to acquire Newstar Financial

* Newstar Financial-‍first Eagle to pay $11.44 per Newstar share in cash plus contingent value rights worth up to an estimated additional $0.88-1.00 per share​

* Newstar Financial Inc - ‍Newstar stockholders are expected to receive total consideration estimated at $12.32 to $12.44 per share​

* Newstar Financial Inc - ‍agreements with First Eagle and GSO include a 30 day “Go Shop” period​

* Newstar Financial Inc - to concurrently sell portfolio of investment assets, including about $2.4 billion in middle-market loans, other credit investments

* Newstar Financial Inc - ‍transactions have been approved by Newstar’s and First Eagle’s boards of directors​

* Newstar Financial Inc - to sell portfolio of investment assets to a fund sponsored by GSO capital partners​

* Newstar Financial-‍First Eagle to fund merger with cash from its balance sheet, Newstar cash, including from GSO’s acquisition of Newstar’s assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)