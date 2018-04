April 25 (Reuters) - First Farmers and Merchants Corp :

* ORATION REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME OF $3.1 MILLION OR $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 EXCLUDING ITEMS