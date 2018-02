BRIEF-First Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Results

Feb 6 (Reuters) - First Financial Corp:

* FIRST FINANCIAL REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $33.77 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $33.92 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* FIRST FINANCIAL - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 INCREASED $1.3 MILLION TO $27.7 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $1.87 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $44.1 MILLION OR 2.41%​

* CO‘S TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSET RATIO WAS 12.74% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED TO 12.80% AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN A NON-CASH TAX EXPENSE OF $6.3 MILLION​ IN Q4 2017