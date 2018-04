BRIEF-First Global Data Limited - Board Resignations, Special Committee Formation For Revenue Recognition Issues And Delay In Filing Audited Financial Statements

April 17 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd:

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LIMITED - BOARD RESIGNATIONS, SPECIAL COMMITTEE FORMATION FOR REVENUE RECOGNITION ISSUES AND DELAY IN FILING AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA - BOARD HAS APPOINTED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO ADVISE WITH RESPECT TO A POTENTIAL REVENUE RECOGNITION ISSUE

* FIRST GLOBAL SAYS SEVERAL SOFTWARE LICENSE AGREEMENTS ENTERED INTO BETWEEN CO, VARIOUS ARM’S LENGTH THIRD PARTIES MAY HAVE REVENUE RECOGNITION ISSUES

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA - CO ANTICIPATES DELAY IN FILING ITS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND IS CONDUCTING AN INTERNAL REVIEW

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA - MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE ARE RAY WIELER, AS CHAIR, AND KEVIN PRICE , TO BE ASSISTED BY CHAIRMAN AND CEO ANDRE ITWARU

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD - CO IS CURRENTLY UNDER A VOLUNTARY TRADING BLACKOUT