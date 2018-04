BRIEF-First Global Data Reports Delay In Filing Financial Statements

April 24 (Reuters) - First Global Data Ltd:

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LIMITED REPORTS DELAY IN FILING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD - DELAY IN FILING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS DUE TO A REVENUE RECOGNITION ISSUE THAT WAS PRESS RELEASED BY CO ON APRIL 17

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA - ANTICIPATES HAVING 2017 FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, ANTICIPATES, IN ANY EVENT, FILING SUCH BY END OF JUNE, 2018

* FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD - PROPOSES TO APPLY FOR A MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018