Jan 2 (Reuters) - First Growth Funds Ltd:

* ENTERED CONDITIONAL PLACEMENT DEAL WITH BLOCKCHAIN GLOBAL LIMITED & OTHER UNRELATED SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS TO RAISE $3.5 MILLION

* COMPANY HAS AGREED TO ISSUE 282.3 MILLION SHARES AT $0.012237 EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)