May 8 (Reuters) - First Hawaiian Inc:

* FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF SECONDARY COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* FIRST HAWAIIAN - AN AFFILIATE OF BNP PARIBAS, CO’S PARENT, INTENDS TO OFFER 15.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* FIRST HAWAIIAN - SELLING STOCKHOLDER INTENDS TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS A 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK