BRIEF-First Horizon Increases Common Dividend By 33 Percent

Jan 23 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp:

* FIRST HORIZON INCREASES COMMON DIVIDEND 33 PERCENT, REPLACES SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAM

* FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL - ‍BOARD APPROVED PAYMENT OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK OF $0.12 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON APRIL 2, 2018​

* FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP - ‍BOARD APPROVED NEW $250 MILLION COMMON SHARE PURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WILL EXPIRE ON JANUARY 31, 2020​

* FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP - ‍BOARD TERMINATED OLDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED IN 2014​

* FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL - TERMINATED PROGRAM HAD‍ ABOUT $190 MILLION REMAINING IN AVAILABLE SHARE PURCHASE AUTHORITY,WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON JAN 31, 2018​