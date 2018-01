BRIEF-First Horizon National Corp Qtrly ‍Loss Per Share $0.20​

Jan 19 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp:

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.20​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $‍375.3 MILLION VERSUS $319.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $242.1 MILLION VERSUS $195.6 MILLION

* - QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS $8.3 MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE $511,000

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $362.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO AT QUARTER-END 8.68 PERCENT VERSUS 10.04 PERCENT AT Q-3 END

* FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL - ‍ FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S