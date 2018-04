BRIEF-First Horizon Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

April 13 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $437.2 MILLION VERSUS $306.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MILLION VERSUS $189.7 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS $1.4 MLN VS NEGATIVE $900,000 LAST YEAR

* PREPARATIONS REMAIN ON TRACK FOR INTEGRATION OF CAPITAL BANK IN Q2

* COMMON EQUITY TIER-1 RATIO OF 8.98 PCT AT QTR END VS 8.88 PCT AT Q4 END

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $440.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S