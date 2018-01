Jan 30 (Reuters) - First Interstate Bancsystem Inc:

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS AND ANNOUNCES 16.7% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.28 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FIRST INTERSTATE - NET INTEREST INCOME, ON A FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS, REMAINED STABLE, INCREASING $0.1 MILLION, OR 0.1%,TO $102.0 MILLION IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: