FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc

* First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. reports second quarter earnings and closing of Cascade Bancorp acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.59

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc qtrly net interest income increased $10.4 million, or 15.1%, quarter-over-quarter

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million during Q2 2017, compared to $1.7 million during Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.