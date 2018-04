BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem To Buy Northwest Bancorporation

April 25 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc :

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, INC. ENTERS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND EXPAND ITS PRESENCE IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MILLION

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MILLION

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM - NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.516 SHARES OF CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF NORTHWEST COMMON STOCK

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS

* FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC - BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION