May 10 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC ANNOUNCES NEW STREAM AGREEMENT AT SAN DIMAS MINE AND NEW CREDIT FACILITY

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ENTERED INTO NEW PRECIOUS METAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WPMI AND FM METAL TRADING (BARBADOS) INC