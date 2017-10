Oct 17 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0M SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q3 OF 2017 FROM ITS SIX OPERATING SILVER MINES REACHED 4.0 MILLION EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF SILVER​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - Q3 2017 ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION CONSISTED OF 2.4 MILLION OUNCES SILVER, 15,414 OUNCES GOLD, 5.2 MILLION POUNDS LEAD & 0.9 MILLION POUNDS ZINC​