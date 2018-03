Feb 28 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 AND YEAR END 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* ‍Q4 REVENUES TOTALED $61.2 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN 8% DECREASE COMPARED TO Q4 2016.​

* ‍PRODUCED 2.3 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER IN Q4 2017