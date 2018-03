March 19 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - ‍PURSUANT TO SHARE REPURCHASE, CO PROPOSES TO REPURCHASE UP TO 8.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: