April 3 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - OPERATIONS AT ITS SAN DIMAS, SANTA ELENA AND LA ENCANTADA MINES IN MEXICO WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - UNABLE TO DETERMINE HOW TEMPORARY SUSPENSION WILL IMPACT PRODUCTION AND THEREFORE WITHDRAWN 2020 PRODUCTION, COST GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: