Jan 25 (Reuters) - First Merchants Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FEDERAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE WAS ELEVATED BY $5.1 MILLION, OR $.10 PER SHARE DUE TO DEFERRED TAX ASSET WRITE-DOWNS IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $78.8 MILLION VERSUS $58.4 MILLION