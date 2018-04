April 13 (Reuters) - First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc :

* ILLINOIS BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING DATE FOR PENDING MERGER AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* CLOSING DATE FOR MERGER OF FIRST BANCTRUST CORP IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)