April 13 (Reuters) - First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc :

* FIRST MID-ILLINOIS BANCSHARES SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY - SEC FILING

* UNDER TERMS, EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF CO'S $10 MILLION REVOLVING LOAN FROM APRIL 13, 2018 TO APRIL 12, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2quPPXv) Further company coverage: